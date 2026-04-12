Appeal after fail-to-stop collision near Pensford

We are issuing an image of a man we wish to identify in connection with a collision near Pensford.

A two-vehicle collision, involving a black Volvo XC90 and a silver Volkswagen van, happened in Woollard Lane at about 3.45pm on Wednesday 4 February.

The van driver remained at the scene and did not sustain any significant physical injuries.

However, the driver of the Volvo left the area prior to police attendance.

Investigating officers are releasing a photo of a man we wish to talk to as we believe he may have information that could assist our enquiries.

He is described as white, in his 20s, with short brown cropped hair, about 6ft tall and is seen wearing a grey puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, and predominantly white trainers.

Anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226032679.