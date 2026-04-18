Appeal after serious injury collision

We’re appealing for information after a motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision on the A361 in Glastonbury.

Officers were called at 11.40pm on Friday 17 April by the ambulance service following a report of a motorcyclist being injured.

A man in his twenties remains in hospital with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. His family are aware.

The A361 was closed overnight between Wick Lane and Chilkwell Street for scene investigation.

It reopened by 11am on Saturday 18 April following recovery of the vehicle.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information, dashcam, or other footage which could help to establish what happened.