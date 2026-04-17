Appeal over injury to vulnerable man

We’re investigating and appealing for witnesses and footage after a vulnerable man was injured in Burnham-on-Sea.

The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday 14 April as the man, in his sixties, was walking home along Berrow Road, between Victoria Street and Trinity Rise.

He has told officers he believes two people on electric bikes pushed him over before immediately riding off.

The man suffered head and facial injuries and thankfully was cared for by neighbours who reported what happened to the police on Wednesday morning, 15 April.