Appeal over injury to vulnerable man
We’re investigating and appealing for witnesses and footage after a vulnerable man was injured in Burnham-on-Sea.
The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday 14 April as the man, in his sixties, was walking home along Berrow Road, between Victoria Street and Trinity Rise.
He has told officers he believes two people on electric bikes pushed him over before immediately riding off.
The man suffered head and facial injuries and thankfully was cared for by neighbours who reported what happened to the police on Wednesday morning, 15 April.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Jennifer Atkinson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who can help our investigation into this distressing incident.
“If you have any dashcam or other relevant footage of Berrow Road at that time, or any other information, please do get in touch.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226102395, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.