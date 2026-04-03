Appeal to identify men in connection with Bristol rape investigation

Detectives are investigating a serious sexual offence in Bristol city centre at the weekend.

A woman was raped in the Assembly Rooms Lane area at approximately 3.05am on Sunday 29 March.

She gave an initial account to officers that the suspects are Asian and aged in their twenties or thirties.

Enquiries have been carried out and have led to us obtaining images of these men who we wish to identify and speak to in relation to this investigation.

Male 1

Male 3 Male 4

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “The first officers attended the scene within eight minutes of this rape offence being reported to us and helped to take the victim to a place of safety. “Her welfare has been of paramount importance to us. We will ensure she has the support she needs, not only now, but in the days and weeks ahead. “Since Sunday a large number of investigative enquiries have taken place, including fast-track forensics analysis and reviewing security and CCTV footage. “Further lines of enquiry are being followed up, and while those are ongoing, we hope there will be people who can help us identify these men. “They were not on the scene when police arrived, but were seen in the city centre on the night in question. We believe based off of our CCTV enquiries they then headed towards the eastern part of the city at about 3.30-4am on Sunday.”

DCI Almond continued: “People will be understandably shocked and upset to learn of this awful crime.

“Rape offences where the suspect is unknown to the victim are not common and we wish to reassure everyone this is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Extra high-visibility patrols in the city centre have been carried out this week and these will continue across the bank holiday weekend.”

If you can help us identify these men, or are able to help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5226085769 or log number 95 of 29 March.