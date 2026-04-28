Appeal to reunite bicycles with owners in Bristol

We would like to reunite five bicycles suspected to have been stolen with their rightful owners after they were found in woodland in Bristol.

The bikes were discovered in a secluded green area off Ironmould Lane, in Brislington, and we are unable to identify the owners from serial numbers which are stamped into the frames.

The bikes, which are suspected to have been stolen and left to avoid being tracked, were found at around 11.50am on Thursday 17 April.

We are now attempting to find the owners of the bikes, who will need to provide the relevant serial number as proof of ownership to claim them.

The bikes are described as:

A Boardman 8.6 hybrid frame, which is grey with and black writing and blue accents.

A Specialized Cross Trail bike, which is orange with black writing.

A Trek FX +2, which is black with orange writing.

An Orra Venturi STC carbon Tri Max Vision, which is carbon, black in colour with grey Orra writing.

A Felt X40, which is orange with pink writing.

If you believe your bike may be among those recovered call us on 101 quoting reference 5226105084 or complete our online appeals form.

If you’re concerned about crime in your area, call us 101, or 999 in an emergency.