Appeal to reunite bicycles with owners in Bristol
We would like to reunite five bicycles suspected to have been stolen with their rightful owners after they were found in woodland in Bristol.
The bikes were discovered in a secluded green area off Ironmould Lane, in Brislington, and we are unable to identify the owners from serial numbers which are stamped into the frames.
The bikes, which are suspected to have been stolen and left to avoid being tracked, were found at around 11.50am on Thursday 17 April.
We are now attempting to find the owners of the bikes, who will need to provide the relevant serial number as proof of ownership to claim them.
The bikes are described as:
A Boardman 8.6 hybrid frame, which is grey with and black writing and blue accents.
A Specialized Cross Trail bike, which is orange with black writing.
A Trek FX +2, which is black with orange writing.
An Orra Venturi STC carbon Tri Max Vision, which is carbon, black in colour with grey Orra writing.
A Felt X40, which is orange with pink writing.
If you believe your bike may be among those recovered call us on 101 quoting reference 5226105084 or complete our online appeals form.
If you’re concerned about crime in your area, call us 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Key security advice for cyclists and motorcyclists
- Buy an anti-theft deterrent. Chains and padlocks, disk locks, U-locks, and bike covers are all good deterrents. Always use two different locks, one for each wheel.
- Lock your bike to something immovable like railings, lamp posts or a bike post. Keep chains as tight to the bicycle as possible and try to ensure they are off the ground.
- Park your bike where it can be seen in a well-lit location with high footfall, ideally covered by CCTV. If empty, leave your seat open.
- Use the steering lock on a motorcycle when parked. Remove accessories to prevent them being stolen.
- Always lock your bicycle at home and use a cover over your bike if it is outside. If you can, keep your bike in an alarmed secure garage.
- Lock your motorbike to a Sold Secure or Thatcham approved ground anchor.
- Register your motorcycle, and any serial numbered parts, on the Immobilise database to help police trace your bike if it is stolen.
- The use of approved anti-theft devices such as Sold Secure or Thatcham may help reduce your insurance premium.
- Always lock your bike at home, even when it is in your garage, flat or halls of residence.
- Take out a dedicated cycle insurance policy or add your bike to your house insurance.
More information is also available on our website
Useful websites
- Immobilise Database (www.immobilise.com)
- Sold Secure (www.soldsecure.com)
- Bike Register (www.bikeregister.com).
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226105084, or complete our online appeals form.