Appeal to trace driver who failed to stop after collision

Officers are trying to trace the driver of a car that failed to stop after a collision in south Bristol.

The collision, involving an electric bike and a black or dark grey car, happened in Queens Road at about 3pm this afternoon (Thursday 2 April).

The rider has sustained a head injury and has been taken to hospital.

The female car driver did not remain at the scene following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to identify her. We understand she drove off in the direction of Bishport Avenue.

The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services attended the scene but has now reopened.

We would ask the driver, or any other motorists who were in the area and saw what happened or have relevant dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 and give reference number 5226090690.