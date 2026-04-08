Arrest made after boy falls unwell in Weston-super-Mare

A teenage boy was arrested after an 11-year-old boy fell unwell in Weston-super-Mare yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 7 April).

Emergency services were made aware by CCTV operators at 3.42pm with ambulance crews and police officers both attending the incident in The Italian Gardens.

The boy was cared for by Street Wardens and Community Response Officers until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home. His family are aware and are being kept updated.

The teenager has since been released under investigation while our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident continues.

As part of this work, a teenage girl attended a voluntary interview earlier today and tests are also being carried out on a vape which was recovered by officers.

Inspector Lee Kerslake said: “We know how concerning this incident is for our communities in Weston-super-Mare and we’re carrying out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation. “We will be keeping the boy’s family updated as this work progresses. They are understandably shaken by what happened and we will provide any support we can. “The neighbourhood policing team works very closely with our partners, including local authorities, to tackle issues around the sale of illegal vapes which pose significant health risks.”

Anyone with any information about Tuesday’s incident should call 101, using the reference number 5226094766.

If you suspect illegal items, including vapes, are being sold in your area, please report it to police, either by calling 101 or reporting it through out website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/.