Arrest made after vehicles and buildings damaged in South Petherton

We have received a number of reports this morning (Monday 27 April) of cars being damaged in South Petherton.

So far, we are aware of 13 vehicles and three buildings have sustained damage but believe there may have been other incidents as well that have not yet been reported to us.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is in custody.

We would encourage anyone who has had their vehicle damaged, and has not yet reported it to us, to please contact us online or 101 quoting reference number 5226114353, providing their vehicle registration and contact details. Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that may be able to help our investigation can contact us via the same number.