Arrests and appeal after coaches damaged

We’ve arrested two boys and are appealing for information as part of an ongoing investigation into significant criminal damage at a coach firm in Midsomer Norton.

Officers were called just before 8pm on Monday 13 April to Centurion Travel’s storage yard in West Road, Welton.

Police were called by company staff who had been alerted to the damage and had detained one person at the scene. They told officers about five people with their faces covered had been there when they arrived, and that they believed they were all teenagers.

A boy in his mid-teens was arrested at the scene but it was later necessary to de-arrest him and take him home. He will be interviewed in due course.

A second boy, also in his mid-teens, was arrested on Tuesday 14 April on suspicion of causing criminal damage, and remains in police custody.

Two minibuses, five single decker coaches and three double decker vehicles were damaged, along with two privately-owned cars.

Almost every window of the coaches was smashed.

A further three vehicles were damaged which are vintage models being preserved as travel heritage, and will be very difficult to repair.

Managing Director Martin Spiller said the damage would affect the community as well as his family-run firm.

He said nothing like this has happened since the business opened its depot in Welton in 1973, and the firm faces costs of tens of thousands in repairs and sourcing replacement vehicles to fulfil its contracts.

Mr Spiller said the company runs school services in Bath and North East Somerset and his priority is trying to make sure the services will run when schools go back next week, after the Easter break.

We’d like to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam or other footage, or any information which could help the investigation.