Arrests made after gun fired in Speedwell

There is 1 related update to this story 1 April 2026:Man taken to hospital after gun fired in Speedwell

Three people have been arrested after a gun was fired in Bristol yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 1 April).

An investigation was launched after a firearm was discharged at a car in Speedwell Road at 1.47pm. A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Officers have been working since the incident occurred to identify and locate the individual responsible, and three people are now in police custody.

A man in his twenties was arrested just after 2.30am on suspicion of attempted murder, and another man and a woman in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Our enquiries are continuing, however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.

A scene remains in place in St Anne’s Woods, near Brislington, as an area of interest and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in this area and in the Speedwell area of Bristol.

We understand that this may have been a very concerning incident, but we have deployed a significant number of resources as part of our response, including the National Police Air Service helicopter, specially-trained firearms officers and drone units.

We continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, including anyone with footage of the incident. If you can help, please call us.