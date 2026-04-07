Body identified as missing Robyn

In January, we shared the news that a body had been recovered from the River Avon, near Keynsham.

Significant work has taken place to identify the individual and to inform their next of kin.

Formal identification has now taken place, and we can sadly confirm that the deceased is 54-year-old Robyn who was last seen on Friday 28 November last year in Meadows Lane, in Bath.

Robyn was reported missing on Wednesday 17 December.

Her family has been updated, and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

Robyn’s death is not believed to be suspicious, and enquiries are being carried out on behalf of the coroner.