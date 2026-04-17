CCTV appeal after burglary in Taunton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, wearing a dark hoodie with a distinctive logo, ripped jeans and reflective trainers.

We believe he may have information which could aid our enquiries into an incident which happened in Taunton on Saturday 28 March.

The incident happened sometime between 1.20-4.45am at a pub, in Castle Green.

An unknown person broke into the pub, stole a quantity of alcohol at around 1.20am. He later returned and took more.

We were called at around 5am and attended that morning to begin our enquiries.

Officer in the case, PC Charlie Milsom, said: “We have been pursuing enquiries locally such as CCTV enquiries and have been seeking out potential witnesses, but are now at the stage where we are asking for the public’s help. “We hope the distinctive clothing may help people to identify this person.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5226084924.