CCTV appeal after car damaged in Bath

We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident which led to damage being caused to a car in Bath.

We were called after damage was caused to a plastic grill of a yellow Audi R8 convertible at around 3am on North Parade on Sunday 22 March.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries, intelligence checks, and we would like to hear from anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

He is described as white, with short brown hair, a brown beard, who is wearing a green and black top and jeans.

Anybody who can assist with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226078906 or complete our online appeals form.