CCTV appeal after public order incident at nightclub

*** UPDATE (9 April): A woman has come forward to help our enquiries and therefore we have removed the second image from this appeal ***



We are issuing CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with enquiries into a public order incident involving several people at a nightclub in Bath.

We are appealing for witnesses, those with information and mobile phone footage in relation to a disturbance at a venue on North Parade at around 2.40am on Saturday 21 March.

We are issuing images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as we believe they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first person pictured is described as a white man, with short brown hair, who is wearing a grey tracksuit, and the second person is described as a white woman, with blond/light brown hair, who is wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Two men, in their twenties and thirties, suffered significant injuries in the incident.

We have arrested two people in connection with our enquiries so far.

A man, in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and on suspicion of possessing a class A drug and has been released on conditional bail.

A woman, in her twenties, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and has been released under investigation while investigations continue.

A number of enquiries have been carried out, and we have interviewed several people in relation to the incident, and the venue has cooperated with our investigation.

Any witnesses, those with relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage, or anybody who can help identify the individuals pictured, are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 5226077785 or complete our online appeals form.