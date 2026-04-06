CCTV appeal after public order incident in Bristol

We would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as part of our enquiries into an incident of public disorder in Bristol.

We received a report a man walking two dogs made a threat to another individual in The Groves, Hartcliffe, at around 8.30am on Sunday 22 March.

Another incident occurred whereby a window to a domestic property was smashed, with shards of glass narrowly avoiding a baby, on the same street, in the early hours of Saturday 28 March.

We have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, have taken a victim statement, and would now like to hear from anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our investigation into the incidents.

The man, pictured, is described as white, around 6ft 1in-2ins tall, between 30 and 40 years old, with short dark hair, who is wearing a white hooded jumper, white shorts, and back trainers. We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

Anybody who recognises the man pictured and those with information on the incidents or any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226078740.