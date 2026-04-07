CCTV appeal in relation to Bristol public order
Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident of public order in Bristol earlier this month.
We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to an incident involving a group of men on e-bikes on Grosvenor Road, in St Pauls.
A male was reported to have been attacked by a group during an altercation, in which weapons were reportedly seen, between 12.50pm and 12.55pm on Thursday March 5.
Two men, in their twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, who have since been bailed while investigations continue.
We are now appealing to anybody with information on the identity of the individuals in the image because we believe they may have information which could assist our enquiries.
The first man pictured is described to be wearing a black puffer-style coat, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and a black ski mask.
The second man is described to be wearing a black jacket with grey panelling, black tracksuit bottoms, a black ski mask, and carrying a metal pole.
The third man is described to be wearing a blue puffer-style coat, blue tracksuit bottoms, who was wearing a black ski mask.
The fourth man was described to be wearing a black gilet, a black puffer-style coat, black tracksuit bottoms, and a black ski mask.
Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Thomas Tooth said: “We understand incidents like this will cause concern in our communities, but this is being fully investigated and we do not expect there to be any wider threat to the public.
“We have made two arrests while extensive CCTV and house-to-house have been carried out, and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, those with information on the men pictured, or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell from around the times of the incident, are asked to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226061739, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.