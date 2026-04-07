CCTV appeal in relation to Bristol public order

Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident of public order in Bristol earlier this month.

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to an incident involving a group of men on e-bikes on Grosvenor Road, in St Pauls.

A male was reported to have been attacked by a group during an altercation, in which weapons were reportedly seen, between 12.50pm and 12.55pm on Thursday March 5.

Two men, in their twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, who have since been bailed while investigations continue.

We are now appealing to anybody with information on the identity of the individuals in the image because we believe they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first man pictured is described to be wearing a black puffer-style coat, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and a black ski mask.

The second man is described to be wearing a black jacket with grey panelling, black tracksuit bottoms, a black ski mask, and carrying a metal pole.

The third man is described to be wearing a blue puffer-style coat, blue tracksuit bottoms, who was wearing a black ski mask.

The fourth man was described to be wearing a black gilet, a black puffer-style coat, black tracksuit bottoms, and a black ski mask.