CCTV appeal linked to horse death in Bristol

We are issuing CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to in relation to an animal welfare incident in Bristol.

We received a large volume of calls after a brown horse was found deceased on Winterbourne Road, Stoke Gifford, at around 6pm on Tuesday 17 March.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the scene and was reopened a couple of hours later. Extensive CCTV enquires have since been carried out and we have spoken to witnesses while investigations continue.

We are now appealing to members of the public to help us identify the men, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The first man, pictured, is described as white, of medium to stocky build, with a tattoo on his right forearm, who is wearing a green T-shirt. The second man pictured is also described as white, of medium build, with light-coloured hair and glasses, who is wearing a gilet. The third male is also white, of slim build with dark hair who is wearing a dark top