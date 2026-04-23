CCTV appeal linked to horse death in Bristol
We are issuing CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to in relation to an animal welfare incident in Bristol.
We received a large volume of calls after a brown horse was found deceased on Winterbourne Road, Stoke Gifford, at around 6pm on Tuesday 17 March.
The road was closed while emergency services responded to the scene and was reopened a couple of hours later. Extensive CCTV enquires have since been carried out and we have spoken to witnesses while investigations continue.
We are now appealing to members of the public to help us identify the men, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.
The first man, pictured, is described as white, of medium to stocky build, with a tattoo on his right forearm, who is wearing a green T-shirt. The second man pictured is also described as white, of medium build, with light-coloured hair and glasses, who is wearing a gilet. The third male is also white, of slim build with dark hair who is wearing a dark top
Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Baines said: “We are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a young horse was found deceased on a busy road in Stoke Gifford, which has caused significant concern among the community.
“We understand several people would have been in the area at the time of the incident, and we would encourage anybody with information who has not yet contacted us to come forward.
“Anybody with information on the identities of the people pictured, or who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage at around the time of the incident, are urged to contact us using the details below.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226074132, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.