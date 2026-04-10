CCTV appeal linked to Minehead hate crime incident

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported hate crime in Minehead.

A letter considered threatening was left at an address of Jehovah’s Witnesses at around 8.20pm on Friday 20 March.

The letter is the latest incident in a series of hate crimes targeting the Christian group and the Kingdom Hall in Mart Road.

CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic enquiries have been conducted, and we would like to speak to the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described to be wearing a white cowboy-style hat, with chequered trousers, and a jumper with a white stripe down the sleeve.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have a seen a man matching the description, above, in the town centre areas on the evening of Friday 20 March.

A man, in his fifties, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

DC Louis Morris, a member of Avon and Somerset Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “This is the latest in a series of incidents relating to a wider investigation into hate crime targeting the Jehovah’s Witness community, and we continue to work closely with community groups and faith organisations to offer support and to make sure everyone feels safe. “We would urge anybody who may have any relevant information which could assist with our investigation, no matter how small or trivial they may feel it is, and those with concerns are urged to speak to our neighbourhood officers who are visible conducting reassurance patrols. “There is absolutely no place in our communities for hate crime, and we would urge anybody who witnesses such incidents to report them because we will investigate them fully and ensure justice is served.”

Any witnesses, those with information on the incident, or anybody who may have information on the identity of the man, pictured, are urged to contact us on 101 quoting 5226045306 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.