CCTV appeal linked to religiously aggravated assault in shop
We are releasing CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with a religiously aggravated assault at a convenience store in South Gloucestershire.
Two men entered a store in Filton Avenue and an altercation occurred which resulted in a turban being struck and knocked from the head of a shopkeeper at around 4.30pm on Sunday 19 April.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and intelligence checks have been carried out, and we remain in contact with the victim who has been offered access to any support services he may benefit from.
As part of our investigation we are appealing to the public to help us identify the men, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.
The first man pictured is described as white, in his early 20s, with short curly black hair, who was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black and white trainers.
The second man pictured is also described as white, in his early 20s, with short brown hair, who was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.
We would urge anybody with information on the identifies of the two men pictured, as well those who may have relevant dashcam or doorbell footage during the immediate moments before or after the incident, to contact us.
Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Barny Mabbett said: “This is an appalling incident which has caused great distress to the victim, who has been offered access to specialist support services while investigations continue.
“We are treating this as a religiously aggravated assault. There is no place for hate in communities across Avon and Somerset, and we want to assure residents we take incidents like this incredibly seriously.
“We have increased high visibility patrols in the area and would urge anybody with information relating to the incident or the identities of the men, pictured, to come forward and assist with our investigation.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226076399, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.