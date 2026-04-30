CCTV appeal linked to religiously aggravated assault in shop

We are releasing CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with a religiously aggravated assault at a convenience store in South Gloucestershire.

Two men entered a store in Filton Avenue and an altercation occurred which resulted in a turban being struck and knocked from the head of a shopkeeper at around 4.30pm on Sunday 19 April.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and intelligence checks have been carried out, and we remain in contact with the victim who has been offered access to any support services he may benefit from.

As part of our investigation we are appealing to the public to help us identify the men, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The first man pictured is described as white, in his early 20s, with short curly black hair, who was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black and white trainers.

The second man pictured is also described as white, in his early 20s, with short brown hair, who was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

We would urge anybody with information on the identifies of the two men pictured, as well those who may have relevant dashcam or doorbell footage during the immediate moments before or after the incident, to contact us.