CCTV appeal to identify man in attempted robbery investigation

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in the Stapleton Road area of Bristol on the evening of Wednesday 28 January.

We are seeking to speak to the man, pictured, as part of our ongoing enquiries.

We would ask the man, or anyone who recognises him, to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226028168 or complete our online appeals form.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.