Celebrating outstanding policing  

On Wednesday 15 April, we proudly celebrated the outstanding commitment, professionalism and dedication of our police officers, staff, special constables and volunteers at the Outstanding Policing Awards 2026.

Colleagues from across Avon and Somerset Police came together at Taunton School to honour and shine a light on the people who move our organisation forward, recognising the exceptional efforts, bravery and compassion demonstrated every day. Across all winners and finalists, one powerful theme stood out: people who take ownership, lift others up and leave things better than they found them.

Our awards and winners include:

Representing our Values: Caring

Awarded to a team or individual that incorporates caring in their everyday work, whether it’s caring for our colleagues, the public or the communities we work within.

Winner: Emily Welch, Detective Sergeant, Public Protection

Emily has demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to public safety through her work on the Bristol Safe Space initiative and her contribution to Avon and Somerset Police’s Domestic Abuse Pledge. An initiative between ourselves, Bristol BID and Hope Against Suicide volunteers, the Safe Space project offers first aid, nighttime safety and support to vulnerable people in Bristol city centre and has become a vital hub, particularly for those affected by violence against women and girls. Internally, she’s worked to ensure colleagues affected by domestic abuse receive confidential support and appropriate adjustments. Her combined community and organisational work have enhanced safety and trust for both the public and staff.

Representing Our Values: Courageous

This is awarded to a team or individual that incorporate courage into their everyday work. Demonstrating courage not just in dangerous situations, but through small daily acts of bravery.

Winners: Base 4, Team 2, Patrol, Somerset East

This team responded rapidly to an incident involving an armed suspect and a severely injured victim. They quickly located both individuals, safely disarmed the suspect, and worked together to deliver lifesaving first aid to the victim. Their coordinated actions, professionalism and effective scene management ensured further harm was prevented. Their handling of a highly volatile, traumatic situation demonstrated strong operational skill and collective courage.

Representing Our Values: Inclusive

Awarded to a team or individual that incorporates inclusivity into their everyday work. They challenge discrimination, don’t make assumptions, and positively contribute to creating a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

Winner: Rick Woodland, Police Constable, Neighbourhood Policing, Bristol North

Rick created and, over several years, has developed the Lockleaze Community Cup into a major annual event that brings together children, families, partner organisations and local officers. He has managed funding, logistics and partnerships, often in his own time, and expanded the event to include school competitions and other community activities. The event has become a positive, high-profile platform for building trust, promoting youth engagement and strengthening long-term community relationships with policing.

Representing our Values: Learning

Awarded to a team or individual that incorporates learning into their everyday work.

Winner: Emily Edwards, Immersive Learning Developer (Hydra), People and Organisational Development

Emily has modernised and elevated Hydra training, positioning Avon and Somerset Police at the forefront of its development. Hydra is an immersive learning tool which simulates major and critical incidents, enabling officers to make considered decisions in a safe learning environment without real‑world consequences.

Emily delivers over 40 specialist training courses, supporting a wide range of disciplines including roads policing and major crime investigations. Her impact extends far beyond our organisation, with partner organisations such as the Metropolitan Police, the Prison Service and the Local Resilience Forum regularly benefiting from her expertise.

(Left to Right) Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner; Bronwen Bishop, Winner of the Citizen in Policing of the Year Award; Sarah Crew, Chief Constable and weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Citizen in Policing of the Year

This is awarded to a volunteer who demonstrates our values and regularly performs beyond the expectations of their role.

Winner: Bronwen Bishop, Police Support Volunteer, Neighbourhood Policing

Bronwen brings extraordinary expertise and dedication to her volunteer role, and has transformed how police and NHS partners work together on missing person investigations. Drawing on decades of NHS leadership, she helped establish the Hospital Single Point of Contact (SPOC) model, creating clearer responsibilities, stronger safeguarding and more effective joint working. Her tailored training at Weston General delivered dramatic reductions in unnecessary reports and strengthened trust between our organisations.

With more than 6,700 volunteer hours, Bronwen’s selfless dedication, leadership, and influence far exceed the expectations of a typical volunteer role, leaving a lasting impact on both colleagues and our approach to safeguarding.

Team of the Year

Awarded to a team which has shown significant courage, initiative and / or commitment through acts beyond the expectations of their role.

Winner: Criminal Investigations Directorate

Members of Criminal Investigations delivered a 22-month investigation into an attempted murder. Their professionalism, perseverance and exemplary teamwork resulted in four men receiving combined sentences totalling 75 years, delivering a powerful and unequivocal message that knife crime and serious violence will not be tolerated.

Innovation Award

Given to an individual or team who have produced or implemented , an innovation which has the potential to create a significant impact to policing within Avon and Somerset.

Winner: Assure Product Team, Information Technology

The Assure Product Team have transformed the quality assurance process for our emergency call handlers by developing a new intuitive, digital solution. Using a collaborative approach, they worked closely with stakeholders to redesign the process around user needs, focusing on simplicity, accessibility and meaningful impact. By refining the system based on feedback and making smart use of existing technology, the team delivered an innovative, sustainable and value‑for‑money solution that has significantly strengthened operational performance, workplace culture and confidence in quality assurance across policing.

(Left to Right) Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner with Sarah Crew, Chief Constable.

Sarah Crew, Chief Constable, said, “Every day, our officers and staff face complexity and challenge, yet they continue to show humanity, integrity, and resilience. At the Outstanding Policing Awards we honour those who don’t just meet those challenges, but reshape what exceptional looks like…Congratulations to every finalist. You embody our vision of outstanding policing for everyone.”

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner, said, “This event is so important as it gives us a chance to celebrate the exceptional individuals and teams who have gone beyond expectations and made a remarkable difference through their work. All of the actions marked in this event show a depth of commitment that deserves to be held up with pride. And I hope both the winners and the nominees recognise and are proud of their own achievements. My warmest congratulations to all those recognised. Your actions act as an inspiration to all of us.”

Together, these winners exemplify what it means to go beyond expectations in their roles, making a real and meaningful difference to our organisation and the communities we serve.

Discover more about those nominated for the Outstanding Policing Awards 2026 in our Behind the Nomination series on social media.

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Are you interested in making a difference? Discover the various roles available at Avon and Somerset Police by visiting: Jobs and volunteering | Avon and Somerset Police