Family pay tribute to ‘talented and creative’ Ella who died in RTC caused by two men’s dangerous driving

A family have paid tribute to a ‘deeply loved’ woman who died in a collision three years ago.

Ella Cook died in a collision that happened on the A36 in Claverton on 15 April 2023

Two men – Alfie Cook and Lewis Glasby – were jailed earlier this month after the court was told they had been racing one another before the collision.

‘Ella was truly one of a kind’

Ella, who lived in Warminster, was 26 years old when she died and was engaged to Kai Poa-Tams.

On behalf of Ella’s family, Kai said: “It has been incredibly difficult to find words for Ella, because the love I feel for her, and the love her family and friends feel, is far greater than anything words can hold.

“Ella was a deeply loving partner, daughter, sister and friend. She gave herself completely to the people she cared about, always putting others first with a warmth that made everyone feel safe, valued and understood.

“She had a natural way of bringing people together, and her kindness left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her.

“She was also immensely talented and creative, with an artistic spirit that showed in so many parts of her life.

“Whether through the way she expressed herself or the little touches she brought into everyday moments, Ella made the world around her brighter, more thoughtful, and more beautiful.

“Alongside this, she had a wicked sense of humour, playful, quick, and sometimes perfectly silly, that filled our days with tummy-aching laughter.”

Kai added: “Ella was also a valued and dedicated member of staff at NHS Blood and Transplant, progressing through her career with remarkable determination.

“In a way that feels both heartbreaking and extraordinary, her work came full circle—she received donated blood after the collision, blood that she herself had helped process earlier that very day.

“That was Ella: giving to others, right until the very end. From the moment we met, everything just clicked. It was instant, effortless, and real.

“From that day on, our lives became one. We were never just two separate people; we were a team, in everything we did. We had planned a life together full of love and family.

“We were going to get married, to build a home, and to raise children of our own. We dreamed of sharing time with her parents, and with her brother and sisters’ children, creating a life full of closeness and joy.

“Our children would have been the luckiest in the world to have Ella as their parent, because she would have given them the same boundless love she gave to me.

“In one of our anniversary cards, Ella wrote: ‘Here’s to more years of us, filled with midnight kitchen dances, weird TV shows we get addicted to, stormy Cornish beach trips, far too many burgers, and a whole lot more love.’

“That was us. We fell more in love every day, and every day we felt lucky to have each other. I would give anything for just one more day with her.

“Ella was truly one of a kind. She was warm, loving, creative, and full of life—and the world feels immeasurably emptier without her.”

‘Substantial prison sentences’

Glasby, 23 of The Beeches in Warminster, and Cook, 22 of Brook Street in Warminster, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Cook, who is not related to Ella, received a prison sentence of nine years and four months at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 10 April. Glasby received a prison sentence of nine years.

Both men will be disqualified from driving for five years upon their release from prison and will need to pass an extended test before regaining their licence.