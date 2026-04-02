Former officer barred from policing after gross misconduct found

A former Avon and Somerset Police officer would have been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found.

Former PC Steven Faulkner, who was based out of the Wilfred Fuller Centre in Clevedon, has been barred from policing after a misconduct hearing at police headquarters in Portishead yesterday (Wednesday 1 April).

The misconduct panel heard how between July 2022 and August 2023 PC Faulkner abused his position and displayed prejudicial and improper behaviour towards a woman, who was provided anonymity through the misconduct process.

He made repeated sexist and misogynistic comments towards a woman and made her feel uncomfortable. Furthermore his actions included repeatedly watching the woman, while at his place of work the Wilfred Fuller Centre when it appeared she was alone, approaching her to talk, discussing hers and other colleagues’ appearances, and blowing a kiss at her.

At the hearing, former Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden, chair of the misconduct panel, found PC Faulkner’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and he were to be dismissed had he still been serving.

Det Supt Larisa Hunt, the head of Avon and Somerset Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We have come a long way in policing and we are working hard to stamp out misogyny and sexism, however there is still some way to go.

“PC Faulkner’s behaviour fell far short of the standards we set out for our officers and staff. He made a female colleague feel incredibly uncomfortable from his actions and comments.

“His actions were a clear breach of our standards of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct and that is not someone who we want to work for Avon and Somerset Police. Following this hearing, PC Faulkner will no longer be able to work in any sort of law enforcement role again.”

The full outcome of this hearing will be added to the misconduct section of our website when it is available.