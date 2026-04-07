Former officer convicted of indecent images offences barred from policing
A former police officer convicted of making and distributing indecent images of children has been barred from policing following a misconduct hearing.
Michael Elmer, 36, who was a police constable based in Bristol, was arrested in May 2025 by officers with our Internet Child Abuse Team, following information received. He was charged with five offences and first appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court in January.
At a hearing held in Exeter Crown Court in February, he pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
- One count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
- One count of sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state for the purpose of sexual gratification
He will be sentenced for these offences on Monday 20 April.
Following his arrest, PC Elmer was suspended and has since resigned.
Due to the conviction, an accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Police Headquarters today (Tuesday 7 April), at which the former officer was found to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned.
Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “This former officer has committed abhorrent offences for which he will be sentenced later this month.
“As soon as we became aware of the offences, an investigation was launched and he was suspended from duty. The outcome of this misconduct process means he will never be able to work in policing or any other law enforcement role again.
“His deplorable actions have appalled his former colleagues, who he’s severely let down, along with the public he took an oath to serve and protect.
“We will always take robust action when officers or staff members fail to meet the high standards expected of them, but it’s also important to stress these cases do not reflect the hard work, dedication and courage of the vast majority.”