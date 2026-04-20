Former officer jailed for indecent images offences

A former police officer convicted of making and distributing indecent images of children has been jailed for 13 months.

Michael Elmer, 36, who was a police constable based in Bristol, was suspended after being arrested in May 2025 by officers with our Internet Child Abuse Team, following information received.

He was later charged with five offences, which he admitted at Exeter Crown Court in February. They were:

Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

One count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

One count of sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state for the purpose of sexual gratification

Elmer (pictured below) resigned prior to a misconduct hearing being held earlier this month, at which he was found to have committed gross misconduct. He would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned and was added to the national barred list preventing him from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.

He appeared before Exeter Crown Court today (Monday 20 April) where he was sentenced to the custodial sentence, as well as a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Judge David Evans said Elmer had committed “deliberate offending” and engaged online “in a way that shows you are sexually interested in children”. He said the offences were too serious to be dealt with by any other way than custody.