Former officer pleads guilty to harassment and wasting police time

A former police officer has admitted charges of harassment and wasting police time at a hearing held in Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Thursday 30 April).

Jack Wood, 32, a former police constable in Bristol, used a variety of fictitious email accounts and social media profiles to harass his former colleagues and submit fabricated complaints about policing and crime levels in Bristol.

The messages, sent between October 2024 and October 2025, were sent to the police, as well as other public and community figures.

Wood, who was suspended for a separate matter in June 2024, resigned in January 2026.

A separate charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm, or distress was withdrawn at court.

Wood will be sentenced by magistrates on 26 June. He has been released on conditional bail.