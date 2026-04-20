Increased police presence in Bristol to tackle unlicensed music events

There will be an increased and highly-visible policing presence in and around Bristol city centre today with officers taking proportionate action in response to unlicensed music events, open drug use, and anti-social behaviour.

These issues pose risks to public safety and cause harm and disruption to the wider community and we are committed to tackling them.

Officers have powers under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act to seize equipment and can issue dispersal notices, issue community resolutions, make referrals to drugs education programmes, or arrest where appropriate.

Safeguarding measures are also available where children or vulnerable people are involved.

Being caught in possession of illegal drugs, including cannabis, can lead to a criminal record which in turn can impact future education, employment, and travel opportunities.

Inspector John Shaddick said: “Our approach is focused on upholding the law, reducing anti-social behaviour and keeping our public spaces safe and a respectful space for everyone. We work closely with our partners to support this work. “We cannot – and will not – tolerate behaviour that causes significant disrupts the lives of residents or impacts on visitors who have every right to peacefully enjoy these spaces. “Our neighbourhood team, supported by specialist officers, will be carrying out extra patrols in and around the city centre to ensure that happens.”

If you have any concerns, or see the signs of unlicensed music events being set up, please report them to us by calling 101.