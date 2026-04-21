Jail for man who sexually abused children

A man has been jailed after admitting sexual offences against two young girls.

Connor Chard, 22, of Yeovil, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday 14 April.

He had previously admitted three counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13 and a further one count of the same offence against a second child. Both girls were aged just seven when the offending began, at addresses in Yeovil.

His Honour Judge Cook commended the children and their parents, reiterating the huge impact Chard’s actions have had on them.

The court was told how Chard subjected one young girl to sexual assaults on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2022.

The second victim thankfully felt able to tell family members very soon after Chard’s first assault on her in 2024.

Both girls bravely reported this to the police and Chard’s offending came to light.

The officer in the case, DC Kerrie Paxton, said: “It’s clear Chard was an opportunist who took advantage of children who he abused after meeting them at properties he visited, and poses a danger to young girls. Both young victims in this case bravely came forward independently of each other to report their abuse; showing tremendous strength and courage throughout the investigation and court process.

“As a result of their bravery Chard is now serving a prison sentence. The Avon and Somerset Child Protection Unit works tirelessly to protect young people and bring these types of perpetrators to justice.”

Statements from both girls’ mothers were read out in court:

The first victim’s mother said: “It is hard to quantify the psychological effect this has had. You didn’t just harm her in a single moment – you changed how she saw the world. A child should feel safe and because of your actions, that sense of safety was taken away from someone who was so innocent, happy, and outgoing. You made a choice, my child did not.”

The second victim statement said: “Our daughter has had a huge part of her childhood completely ruined. What every other families take for granted has been stolen from us … No child should feel permanently vulnerable and no mother should feel so helpless to protect their daughter.”

HH Judge Cook sentenced Chard to four years in prison and added a one-year extension to his licence on release, as well as imposing a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.