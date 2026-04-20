Jury finds man unlawfully killed his sister in Bristol

A man has been found to have unlawfully killed his sister in Bristol.

Michael Bull, aged 58, was deemed not fit to stand trial, so a hearing of facts was held in his absence at Bristol Crown Court and concluded on Friday (17 April) when the jury agreed Michael was responsible for her death.

The court was told how, on Friday 6 October 2023, Michael had called 999 and requested an ambulance for his sister, Susan Bull, who was not breathing.

Paramedics arrived a short time later to Michael and Susan’s property in Temple Street, Bedminster, and Susan was sadly pronounced dead.

A forensic post-mortem was carried out and the cause of death could not be established, however the coroner confirmed it was not of natural causes.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Insp Neil Meade said: “These are incredibly tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with Susan’s loved ones. “This was an incredibly challenging and complex investigation which has spanned almost two and a half years, utilising several divisions of the Major Crime Investigation Team. “We hope that Michael can now get the support he needs and Susan’s family are given some closure.”

He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday 19 May.