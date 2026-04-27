Man arrested in Bristol arson investigation

A man has been arrested after several fires were started in Bristol overnight.

A 36-year-old man is in police custody after officers were alerted to bin fires in Totterdown, as well as multiple city centre locations, including Broadmead, Nelson Street, Corn Street, Welsh Back.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service first made us aware of the incidents at about 3.15am this morning (Monday 27 April).

Officers worked with Bristol City Council’s CCTV team and were able to identify a potential suspect at about 4.50am, leading to an arrest approximately 25 minutes later.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Officers worked tirelessly overnight with firefighters and council CCTV staff in response to these fires and this led to a man being arrested on suspicion of arson. He was transported into custody, where he remains.

“These fires will have a financial impact, including to one business which sustained some exterior building damage.

“Fortunately, we do not believe anyone was injured. Deliberately starting a fire is incredibly dangerous and another time could have led to far more serious consequences.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information or footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226114268.