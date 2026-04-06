Man charged with murder in Weston-super-Mare
A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Weston-super-Mare.
Richard Woolley, 58, of Garratts Green Lane, Birmingham, has been charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 7 April).
The charge comes after the ambulance service called officers to an address in Eagle Close, Weston-super-Mare, after a man was found deceased on Saturday (4 April).
The next of kin of the deceased has been informed and we maintain contact with them.
DI Alan Smith, Senior Investigating Officer for Avon and Somerset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “We were called by the ambulance service after paramedics found a man tragically deceased at an address in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday evening.
“We have charged a 58-year-old man who is known to the deceased, and we remain in contact with his family. We are not looking for anybody else in connection with this investigation, which will continue.
“Officers will maintain a presence in the area over coming days, and anybody with concerns are encouraged to speak to them.”