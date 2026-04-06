Man charged with murder in Weston-super-Mare

A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Weston-super-Mare.

Richard Woolley, 58, of Garratts Green Lane, Birmingham, has been charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 7 April).

The charge comes after the ambulance service called officers to an address in Eagle Close, Weston-super-Mare, after a man was found deceased on Saturday (4 April).

The next of kin of the deceased has been informed and we maintain contact with them.