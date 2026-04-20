Man fined after pleading to hunting offence
A 48-year-old man has been fined for hunting a wild animal with dogs.
Wayne Gregory, of Huish Champflower, pleaded guilty under the Hunting Act 2004 during a hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 20 April).
The result comes after a six-month-long police investigation into an incident in which dogs were not called off from hunting a fox during a Vale of Taunton and Banwell Harriers hunt event in November last year.
Gregory was fined £250 and was ordered to pay £185 in costs.
Two men charged alongside Gregory – Ross Cordery, aged 45 from Highbridge, and James Parish, aged 31 from Uffcume – have since had their cases discontinued.