Man fined after pleading to hunting offence

A 48-year-old man has been fined for hunting a wild animal with dogs.

Wayne Gregory, of Huish Champflower, pleaded guilty under the Hunting Act 2004 during a hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 20 April).

The result comes after a six-month-long police investigation into an incident in which dogs were not called off from hunting a fox during a Vale of Taunton and Banwell Harriers hunt event in November last year.

Gregory was fined £250 and was ordered to pay £185 in costs.

Two men charged alongside Gregory – Ross Cordery, aged 45 from Highbridge, and James Parish, aged 31 from Uffcume – have since had their cases discontinued.