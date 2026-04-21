Man jailed after committing 28 shop thefts

A shoplifter has been jailed after he was charged with 56 offences in South Gloucestershire.

David Carter, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for committing a total of 28 shop thefts and 28 breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 April.

Carter stole a variety of items, including beauty products, washing detergents, meat, and confectionery from Morrison’s Daily, in Little Stoke, and Tesco Express, in Stoke Gifford, between 31 January and 17 April this year.

He also breached conditions imposed by a CBO which was already in place due to previous offending and has now been jailed.