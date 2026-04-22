Man sentenced for commercial burglaries in South Gloucestershire
A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple burglary offences in South Gloucestershire.
John Iles carried out three burglaries at pubs in Downend and Stoke Gifford in December 2025 and January 2026. He also committed a fourth burglary at a beauty business at the start of April.
The 45-year-old, from Bradley Stoke, was arrested last week and charged with all four offences.
He was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 April and received a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was made subject of a six-month curfew.
He has also been ordered to pay £470 in compensation.
PC Joshua Millward said: “John Iles has been found guilty of a series of burglaries committed across South Gloucestershire.
“Extensive CCTV enquiries, coupled with forensic evidence, culminated in his conviction.
“Commercial burglaries can cause significant hardship for businesses and we hope this result reassures people how seriously we treat these offences.”