Man sentenced for commercial burglaries in South Gloucestershire

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple burglary offences in South Gloucestershire.

John Iles carried out three burglaries at pubs in Downend and Stoke Gifford in December 2025 and January 2026. He also committed a fourth burglary at a beauty business at the start of April.

The 45-year-old, from Bradley Stoke, was arrested last week and charged with all four offences.

He was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 April and received a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was made subject of a six-month curfew.

He has also been ordered to pay £470 in compensation.