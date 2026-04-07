Man sentenced for offences on flight to Bristol Airport

A man, who was intoxicated on a flight from Poland to the UK, has been sentenced.

Stephen Blofield, 61, from Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty in February to the following charges:

Being drunk on an aircraft

Behaved in a threatening / abusive / insulting / disorderly manner towards a member of aircraft crew

Threatening / abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment / alarm / distress

Person onboard an aircraft failing to obey lawful commands of a pilot

The offences relate to a flight on Tuesday 11 November from Krakow to Bristol Airport.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to 10 months in prison today (Tuesday 7 April). Blofield must also pay a victim surcharge of £187.