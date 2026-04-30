Police car responding to emergency involved in collision

A marked police car responding to an emergency was involved in a collision with another vehicle in South Gloucestershire on Tuesday evening (28 April).

The patrol vehicle collided with a white Toyota Yaris, which was being driven by a member of the public, on Gipsy Patch Lane, Little Stoke, at around 7pm.

The police car was using blue lights and a siren at the time of the collision when it was responding to a separate incident in Staple Hill. The road was closed while emergency services carried out initial enquiries at the scene.

Two people, a police officer who was a passenger in the vehicle he was travelling in and the driver of the Toyota, who were both taken to hospital following the incident, have since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

The police officer suffered injuries which are not deemed as serious as initially suspected.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her mid-fifties, also required hospital treatment and we have maintained contact with her while investigations continue.

The driver of the police vehicle was not physically injured in the collision but was left shaken, and both officers will be offered welfare support.