Shoplifter jailed for more than three years

A prolific shoplifter who stole items worth tens of thousands of pounds from shops across Bristol and South Gloucestershire has been jailed for more than three years.

Joshua Milkins, of Meriet Avenue, Hartcliffe, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of shop theft in February and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier this month.

The 36-year-old stole items worth more than £40,000 from sport shops, leisure retailers and chemists in Emerson’s Green, Longwell Green, Worle, Imperial Park and Avonmeads in December and January.

He was arrested as part of police investigations before admitting each offence.

On Wednesday (8 Apil), he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order forbids him from entering any Boots shop in Bristol or South Gloucestershire and from being in possession of a tool to remove security tags from items.