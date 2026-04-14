Shoplifter jailed for more than three years
A prolific shoplifter who stole items worth tens of thousands of pounds from shops across Bristol and South Gloucestershire has been jailed for more than three years.
Joshua Milkins, of Meriet Avenue, Hartcliffe, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of shop theft in February and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier this month.
The 36-year-old stole items worth more than £40,000 from sport shops, leisure retailers and chemists in Emerson’s Green, Longwell Green, Worle, Imperial Park and Avonmeads in December and January.
He was arrested as part of police investigations before admitting each offence.
On Wednesday (8 Apil), he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
The order forbids him from entering any Boots shop in Bristol or South Gloucestershire and from being in possession of a tool to remove security tags from items.
Sgt Al-Nashir Bandali said: “Shoplifting causes significant harm to businesses, but also has a wider impact on the community which suffers as a result of this offending.
“No business or shop worker should have to put up with theft and related anti-social behaviour issues and we’re working hard to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.
“We will continue to take action wherever possible and would urge any business or person who witnesses an incident of shoplifting to report it to us. This information is really important in enabling us to take action like this.”
If a crime is ongoing, call 999. Otherwise, report it by calling 101 or through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/