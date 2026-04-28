Taunton robberies – two arrested

We’ve made two arrests following two reported robberies of women on Taunton streets which happened within thirty minutes.

Between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Monday 27 April a woman in her sixties had several necklaces snatched from her in Hammet Street, causing injury to her neck.

About 10 minutes later, a gold chain was pulled off a lady in her nineties in nearby Victoria Gate. Thankfully she did not report any injury.

Two men were reported to have made off in a car.

Officers attended and investigations led to the arrest of two men in Newport, Gwent, by 5.20pm the same day, thanks to support from Somerset Council’s CCTV staff, our roads policing units, Gwent Police and the National Police Air Service helicopter.

We also seized a quantity of suspected stolen gold jewellery.

A man in his twenties from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of robbery and driving offences.

A second man in his late teens, also from Bristol, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Both remain in police custody.

Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Jones said: “This sort of crime causes concern in our communities, but it’s highly unusual to see older people targeted in this way. “Thanks to prompt action from members of the public calling 999 and support from Somerset Council’s CCTV team we do now have suspects in custody, so if you have any information and are yet to speak with us, do please get in touch.”

If you saw or have any footage of what happened in Taunton, and have yet to speak with officers, we’d like to hear from you.