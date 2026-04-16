Unlicensed music events (UMEs): what you need to know 

An unlicensed music event (UME), sometimes referred to as an illegal rave, is typically a gathering of 20 or more people where loud, amplified music is played, often over several hours and without permission from the landowner or appropriate licensing.

These events can take place in a range of locations, including open land, industrial sites or disused buildings.

We understand that people want to socialise and enjoy music. However, unlicensed events can have a significant impact on both public safety and local communities.

Unlike licensed events, UMEs often have:

No medical provision

No stewarding or crowd management

No welfare facilities such as toilets or water

Unsafe or unsuitable locations

This increases the risk of harm to those attending, as well as emergency services.

They can also cause disruption to local residents, including:

Noise nuisance, often late into the night

Traffic congestion and access issues

Environmental damage or littering

Our role is to balance people’s enjoyment with the safety and wellbeing of the wider community.

What powers do police have?

Police have a range of powers to respond to unlicensed music events under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

These include:

Directing people to leave the area

Preventing further people from attending

Seizing sound equipment, generators and associated vehicles

Making arrests where offences are committed

Failing to comply with a direction to leave is a criminal offence.

What happens if you attend one?

Attending a UME is not without risk.

Depending on the circumstances, officers may take action which could include:

Being directed to leave the area

Having property seized

Receiving a community resolution or other disposal

Arrest where appropriate

You may also find yourself in an unsafe environment without access to help if something goes wrong.

What about drugs?

Controlled drugs are illegal to possess, regardless of the setting.

If you are found in possession, officers may take action, including:

Seizure of drugs

Community resolutions

Arrest where appropriate

Being caught in possession can result in a criminal record, which can have longer-term consequences for your life, including:

Employment opportunities

Education and training

Travel to certain countries

Drug use can also increase the risk of harm at large gatherings, particularly where there is no medical support or safe environment in place.

How do police approach these events?

Our approach is focused on:

Upholding the law

Preventing anti-social behaviour and wider crime

Reducing harm to individuals and communities

We work closely with partners to ensure a coordinated and proportionate response.

Where possible, early intervention helps prevent events from escalating and reduces the impact on local communities.

How can the public help?

The earlier we’re aware of a potential event, the easier it is to prevent disruption and reduce risk.

You can help by reporting signs that an unauthorised event may be taking place, such as:

Promotion or location details being shared online

Vehicles arriving with sound equipment

Large groups gathering in unusual locations

If you notice these signs, please call 101 and provide as much detail as you can. Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If there is an immediate risk to safety or a crime in progress, call 999.

Unlicensed music events are unlawful and can pose real risks to both those attending and the wider community.

Our role is not to stop people enjoying themselves, but to ensure that activity is safe, lawful and does not cause harm to others.

If you choose to attend an unlicensed event or engage in illegal activity, you should expect police to take action.