Update after boy falls ill in Weston-super-Mare
An investigation into an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 7 April in which an 11-year-old boy fell unwell has been carried out with no criminal offences identified.
Detectives have visited the boy since he was discharged from hospital and his family, and taken accounts from witnesses and medical professionals, as part of the investigation.
No evidence was found that a vape, which the 11-year-old boy – and other children – had used before he fell unwell, had been laced with any other substance.
A teenage boy, who was arrested before being released under investigation, and a teenage girl, who attended a voluntary interview on Wednesday, will both face no further action.
Inspector Lee Kerslake said: “We fully appreciate the concerns this incident raised and detailed enquiries have been completed by officers during the last week.
“This work has identified no criminal offences in connection with this incident. The boy’s family have been updated of this outcome.
“We continue to work closely with all our partners in the town to protect the public from harm and this includes us taking action wherever we find illegal vapes being sold.”