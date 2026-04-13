Update after boy falls ill in Weston-super-Mare

An investigation into an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 7 April in which an 11-year-old boy fell unwell has been carried out with no criminal offences identified.

Detectives have visited the boy since he was discharged from hospital and his family, and taken accounts from witnesses and medical professionals, as part of the investigation.

No evidence was found that a vape, which the 11-year-old boy – and other children – had used before he fell unwell, had been laced with any other substance.

A teenage boy, who was arrested before being released under investigation, and a teenage girl, who attended a voluntary interview on Wednesday, will both face no further action.