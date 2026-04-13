Update on murder investigation into death of Leon Phillips

One man is due to stand trial later this year accused of the murder of Leon Phillips in Bristol.

The 47-year-old died on Tuesday 3 February after being found critically injured in Stapleton Road the night before.

A murder investigation was launched and evidence provided to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) led to murder charges against five men being authorised in the days that followed.

The CPS has recently decided to discontinue charges against the following four men on the grounds of there being insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction:

Yahaye Ali, aged 20 and from Fishponds

Fallou Diop, aged 19 of no fixed address

Ayoob Mohamed, aged 18 and from St Pauls

Muner Teclu, aged 20 and from Easton

The fifth defendant – Mustafa Ali, 18 and from Fishponds – remains charged with Mr Phillips’ murder.

A CPS spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has a duty to keep cases under continuing review.

“Following a further review of this case, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for four men charged in relation to the death of Leon Phillips.

“A fifth man remains in custody charged with his murder.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: “Our priority upon receiving that update was to inform Mr Phillips’ family at the earliest opportunity. We continue to provide them with support through our specially-trained family liaison officers.

“The murder charge authorised by the CPS in February against Mustafa Ali is not affected by this decision. He is due to stand trial later this year accused of Mr Phillips’ murder.”