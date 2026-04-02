Witness and CCTV appeal after man seriously injured

We are appealing for witnesses and those with CCTV footage in relation to an incident in Bristol which resulted in a man suffering serious injuries.

A man, in his forties, left a takeaway outlet on St Nicholas Street at around 4am on Sunday 15 February in the direction of the city centre, before he woke at around 8am in a car park behind a supermarket on College Lane, opposite College Green.

The man had no recollection of what had happened but suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, a fracture to his right eye socket, a broken nose, and swelling and bruising to the right side of his face.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, and he has since been discharged but continues to suffer from the injuries sustained.

Because the cause of his injuries was still unclear, the incident was reported to us earlier this week. We are maintaining contact with him the man and have offered him access to any support services he feels he would benefit from, while investigations continue.

A number of enquiries have been carried out and statements have been taken, but we are now appealing to anybody who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and those relevant with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us.