Witness and CCTV appeal after man seriously injured
We are appealing for witnesses and those with CCTV footage in relation to an incident in Bristol which resulted in a man suffering serious injuries.
A man, in his forties, left a takeaway outlet on St Nicholas Street at around 4am on Sunday 15 February in the direction of the city centre, before he woke at around 8am in a car park behind a supermarket on College Lane, opposite College Green.
The man had no recollection of what had happened but suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, a fracture to his right eye socket, a broken nose, and swelling and bruising to the right side of his face.
He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, and he has since been discharged but continues to suffer from the injuries sustained.
Because the cause of his injuries was still unclear, the incident was reported to us earlier this week. We are maintaining contact with him the man and have offered him access to any support services he feels he would benefit from, while investigations continue.
A number of enquiries have been carried out and statements have been taken, but we are now appealing to anybody who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and those relevant with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us.
Neighbourhoods’ Inspector John Shaddick said: “This is a worrying incident which resulted in a man suffering serious injuries which he has no recollection of, and he therefore didn’t feel well enough to report the ordeal to the police at the time. We are now appealing to anybody who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with any information which could assist our enquiries.
“The injuries appear to be consistent with a serious assault, and we would also like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed an altercation take place in the area at the time of the incident, or indeed anything else suspicious.
“The injured man has obviously been left distressed by what has happened to him, and an investigation is now underway, and we would urge anybody with information, no matter how trivial it might seem, to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226086814, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.