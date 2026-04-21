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Witness appeal after A46 collision

Posted on 21 April 2026, at 20:31 in Appeals

A stock image of the front of a Volkswagen police car taken at sunrise on a rural road. The graphic has the text
Can you help?

We’re appealing for witnesses after a collision near Dyrham in South Gloucestershire this evening (21 April).

Emergency services were called at 6.09pm to reports that a grey Volkswagen Tiguan being driven on the A46 had collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The car driver was uninjured and assisted officers with their enquiries at the scene.

The road has been closed between the M4 and the A420 roundabout to allow emergency services to respond.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage of it, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226109038.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226109038, or complete our online appeals form.