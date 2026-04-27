Witness appeal after fatal B3148 collision

An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the B3148 Rimpton Hill involving a Honda motorcyclist and a black BMW 520d shortly before 3pm yesterday (Sunday 26 April).

The motorcyclist – a woman in her 60s – sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified and are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Her family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

We understand the motorcyclist was travelling in the direction of the Dorset border at the time of the collision, with the car being driven towards Marston Magna.

The occupants of the BMW remained at the scene to assist our enquiries.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoke to officers, or motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage showing the vehicles before the collision, are asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226113859.