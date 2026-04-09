Witness appeal after public order incident in car park

We are appealing for information in relation to a public order incident in a supermarket car park in Weston-super-Mare.

Two men became involved in a dispute in the car park, off Station Road, at around 1.20pm on Thursday 26 March.

A man, in his sixties, who was driving a silver Volkswagen Beetle, was reported to have been sworn at and assaulted by having his own car door slammed against his leg, causing swelling and bruising.

The offender is described as a white male, around 40 years old, around 5ft 6-7ins tall, of slim/muscular build, who had short brown hair, some facial hair, and was driving a red BMW saloon.

We have maintained contact with the victim while we carry out enquiries into the incident, and we are now appealing to witnesses, anybody in the area at the time who may have information on the incident or the identity of the offender, to contact us.

Anybody who can assist with our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226084189 or complete our online appeals form.