Witness appeal to fail-to-stop collision in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses to a fail-to-stop collision in Bridgwater.

We were called after a white Citroen DS3, which was parked in a designated bay alongside the A39 Bath Road, was involved in a collision with another vehicle between 12.30-12.45pm on Tuesday 24 March.

Significant damage was caused to the rear of the Citroen by another vehicle, which is described as grey, but the manufacturer or model is unknown at this stage.

The driver has been described as a white man, estimated to be in his early thirties, of muscular build, with long ginger hair, who was wearing a green and yellow top.

We have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries but are now appealing to any witnesses, those with information on the identity of the offending vehicle or driver, and those with relevant dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries.

Anybody who can assist us is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5226080979 or complete our online appeals form.