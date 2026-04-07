Witnesses sought after woman sexually assaulted in Bedminster

We are appealing for the public’s help after a woman was sexually assaulted in Bristol.

Officers were called between 10.15-10.30am on Sunday 15 March to Dean Lane, in Bedminster, after a woman reported being inappropriately touched by an unknown man.

The suspect then walked off down Southville Road towards St Pauls Church.

The victim was not injured but is understandably very shaken. She is being offered support.

The suspect is described as Black, in his twenties to thirties, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a pastel green or light grey hooded puffer-style jacket and black bottoms.

If you have any information, or witnessed anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote reference 5226071636.