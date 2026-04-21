Woman found guilty of killing pedestrian heading to Take That concert

Fiona Hodge

A 69-year-old woman has been found guilty of causing the death of a concert-goer two years ago.

Fiona Hodge, from St Werburghs, Bristol, was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday 20 April) for causing death by careless driving.

The court heard how, just before 5.30pm on Sunday 9 June 2024, Hodge was driving along the A370 Brunel Way into Bristol with two friends, returning from a walk in the Mendips.

The victim, 53-year-old Donna Crossman, was walking towards Ashton Gate with her friends to attend the Take That concert at Ashton Gate Stadium.

As the trio walked over the bridge, the red Citroen being driven by Hodge mounted the pavement, narrowly missing Mrs Crossman’s two friends before colliding with her and hitting the railings, knocking her off the bridge.

The victim, who was from Bridgend in Wales, was taken to Southmead Hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries the following day (10 June 2024).

A number of witnesses gave evidence during the trial, including friends of the defendant, as well as two independent witnesses who were driving a separate car when they saw a red car ‘swerving between lanes in front of them’.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video. Fiona Hodge’s first account and the first account of two independent witnesses.

Designated Investigating Officer Noelie Poupard from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident which resulted in the death of a much-loved daughter, wife and friend who was on her way out to enjoy her evening with her friends. “It was the defence’s case that Hodge had suffered an epileptic seizure at the time of the collision, however it appears the jury rejected this idea and felt her lack of care and attention is what caused Mrs Crossman’s death. “Mrs Crossman’s family have endured a great deal of pain over the past 18 months and they have shown great strength and dignity throughout the investigation and trial. My hope is that this result give them some closure.”

Hodge will be sentenced at a later date.