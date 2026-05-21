Appeal for witnesses after serious assault outside Weston-super-Mare bar

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Weston-super-Mare last month.

At around 8pm on Saturday 25 April, the victim was sat outside Vinnie’s, in West Street, when two unknown men approached him and started to argue with him about moving from the table.

One of the suspects then punched the victim in the face, causing a broken jaw. The victim required hospital treatment and is now recovering at home.

The suspect is described as white, ‘very tall’, with several tattoos and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Officers have spoken with the victim and the bar however there is no suitable CCTV capturing the area of the incident.

We believe there were several people outside the bar at the time of the incident who may have seen something.