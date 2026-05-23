Arrest in Wellington rape investigation
Officers investigating the rape and assault of a woman in Wellington in the early hours of Friday 22 May have arrested a man overnight in Sussex and have seized a car.
A man in his twenties was arrested overnight Friday 22 to Saturday 23 May on suspicion of rape, and remains in police custody.
The woman reported a man punched and raped her in the North Street area at about 2.20am, before leaving in a car.
She was treated at hospital and released, with specialist officers continuing to offer her support.
DI Wendy Fellowes, from the Operation Bluestone team, Avon and Somerset Police’s specialist unit investigating rape and serious sexual offences, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who have been in touch offering CCTV and other footage of the suspect vehicle – a white Volkswagen Golf – and other information.
“Please do continue to review any footage you have of Waterloo Road, North Street, High Street, Fore Street or Taunton Road between 1am and 2.30am on Friday and contact us with any relevant information.”
Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website The Bridge – Help after rape and sexual assault or call 0117 342 6999.
There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.
If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via StreetSafe on the police uk website. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226140164, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.