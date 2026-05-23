Arrest in Wellington rape investigation

Officers investigating the rape and assault of a woman in Wellington in the early hours of Friday 22 May have arrested a man overnight in Sussex and have seized a car.

A man in his twenties was arrested overnight Friday 22 to Saturday 23 May on suspicion of rape, and remains in police custody.

The woman reported a man punched and raped her in the North Street area at about 2.20am, before leaving in a car.

She was treated at hospital and released, with specialist officers continuing to offer her support.